Avera Health’s proactive approach to heart health more important than ever

Your heart works beat-by-beat, second-by-second for 24 hours a day, never resting. Yet how often do you really think about all it does for you? Over the average lifetime, your heart will beat about two and a half billion times.



One person who does think about all your heart does for you is our next guest, Cardiologist Dr. Mohammed Chowdhury. He is with the North Central Heart Institute, a division of the Avera Heart Hospital.

Coronary artery disease is the leading cause of heart attacks. Take a proactive approach with heart and vascular screenings at Avera. You and your doctor will receive a clear picture of your cardiovascular health that empowers you to develop a plan for a healthy lifestyle and medical care to lower your risk of heart attack and stroke. No matter what your heart needs, you’ll find expert care at Avera. You get access to dozens of specialists in nearly 230 locations throughout the Upper Midwest, including North Central Heart Institute and the Avera Heart Hospital of South Dakota. You’ll find both facilities on the Avera Campus at 4500 West 69th Street in Sioux Falls. You can register online for a Planet Heart Screening at avera.org/heart.