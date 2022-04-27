According to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network, more than 41,000 transplants were performed in the US last year, giving new life to patients. Some of those transplants were performed at Avera’s Transplant Institute, South Dakota’s largest and longest-running transplant center. And two of the people involved in one of those transplants stopped by the studio today, Transplant Surgeon, Dr. Sujit Sakpal, and Kidney Donor, Pamela Coffman. They joined us to tell us more about how the organ donation works. And, more importantly, how you can become involved in this life giving process.

