As we are all coming to grips with the fast-spreading B-A.5 subvariant of the Omicron virus, the stark reality that schools across KELOLAND will be opening back up again in just a few short weeks is hitting home. If your children, or college age kids, have already had COVID, you may be wondering what you should be looking for in terms of long-haul covid symptoms as children & young adults return to school.



We asked Amy Elliott, who is the Chief Clinical Research Officer at the Avera Research Institute, to join us in the studio today. She and her team have been studying long-term COVID in children and young adults.



She joined us to tell us how concerned parents should be about the long-term effects of COVID-19 in kids and what we can do to minimize the threat new variants may be posing as our children head back to class.

Find more information on Long COVID and kids here: recovercovid.org

Avera Health is dedicated to providing the best possible health care to their patients. If you have a question about the Avera Research Institute, You can find more information online at avera.org/research. with more than 200 clinics and 33 hospitals across the five-state, Upper Midwest region, you can count on finding Avera providers and exceptional health care nearby.