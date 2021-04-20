Avera Health shares reasons to remove the stigma from C-sections

Nearly one third of all babies who are born in the US every year are delivered by cesarean, or C-section. There are lots of important reasons for when and why a baby is born with the help of surgery, yet there is also an ongoing debate about portraying such births as “unnatural.”



Dr. Kimberlee McKay is an OB-GYN with Avera Women’s Services and she joins us via Zoom today to explain how doctors and staff are working to remove the stigma that can sometimes surround a C-sections. She also shares what resources Avera is providing for all parents expecting a baby during the pandemic and whether or not we can expect a post-pandemic baby boom.

