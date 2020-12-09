Avera Health Plans: Copays vs. deductibles

Over the past ten months, it's been easy to feel disconnected from the community around us with social distancing and stay-at-home recommendations. Add in face masks and it can even be hard to recognize our neighbors.

Nate Welch, the President and CEO for the Vermillion Area Chamber and Development Company, knows this is the time of year when communities traditionally come together to celebrate the season.

That's why Vermillion is putting on a community gathering that shares the same joy and wonder of Christmas safely—and you can join them in celebrating the season.

Tomorrow night's holiday special is just part of the mission of the Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Company to foster and promote the retail, manufacturing, civic, agricultural, and economic development interests of Vermillion and the surrounding area.