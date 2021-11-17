Avera Health Pediatrician urges parents to get their children ages 5 and older vaccinated

It’s been just over two weeks since the Centers for Disease Control issued recommendations to health care providers asking that children ages 5-11 get vaccinated against COVID-19.



As a result, healthcare providers statewide are urging parents to bring their children in for the shot. That includes our next guest. Dr. David Basel is an Avera Health Pediatrician and Vice President of Clinic Quality for the Avera Medical Group.



He’s joining us today to answer some of the common questions parents have about getting their children vaccinated against the COVID virus and tell us more about who can and should get vaccinated now.

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. Get the full series of doses to ensure you are fully protected. If you or your children haven’t been vaccinated yet, you can find out more through Avera Health’s COVID-19 Resources online at Avera.org/COVID19.