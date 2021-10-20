Avera Health on the signs and symptoms of breast cancer

One in every eight women is diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States. That adds up to more than 250-thousand people who will be diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S. this year alone. That’s why it’s so important for women to get regular mammograms, even in the midst of a pandemic.



Our guest today is Dr. Michelle Bryan. She is a Breast Surgeon with Avera Medical Group’s Comprehensive Breast Care team.



She is among the medical professionals who worry that delayed cancer screenings may result in more patients presenting with advanced forms of the disease.

Your breasts change over time which is why it’s important to Check Yourself and schedule a yearly mammogram if you’re age 40 or older. To Schedule a mammogram call your primary care provider or go online to avera.org/mammogram to request an appointment.