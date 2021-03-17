Avera Health nips colon cancer in the butt with colonoscopies

Did you know colon cancer affects about one in 20 people in their life time?



If caught early, 90% of colon cancers are curable and 60% of colon cancer deaths could be avoided with screening. Yet one third of adults are not up to date on screening, and more than half of individuals diagnosed with colon cancer are diagnosed with intermediate or late stage cancer. Most people don’t like to think about having to have a colonoscopy, much less talk about it.



Yet if those numbers don’t convince you of their importance, we’re hoping our guest will. Dr. Scot Aita is a hospitalist with Avera Medical Group Gastroenterology. He’s joining us via Zoom to explain why it’s so important to get a colonoscopy and nip colon cancer in the butt. And yes, that pun was intended.

