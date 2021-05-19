Avera Health neurologist explains why strokes are missed

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, strokes remain as one of the leading causes of death and serious disability in this country and around the world–but it doesn’t have to be. The sad reality is that a stroke can happen at any age, at any time. Getting treatment fast can reduce stroke-related brain damage and increase the chances of survival and recovery. In fact, treatments are most effective when stroke is recognized and diagnosed within 3 hours. Ashley Thompson recently met with Dr. Jeffrey Boyle, an Avera Health Neurologist to find out more about how to recognize the signs of stroke in time to make a difference in your own, or someone else’s life.

If you or a loved one suffers a stroke, you can count on the quick response and expertise that you’ll find at the Avera locations, including the Avera McKennan Stroke Center in Sioux Falls, SD. You can schedule an appointment in Sioux Falls by calling 605-322-7270. With specialists located across the upper Midwest, there’s certain to be a specialist near you. As an Advanced Primary Stroke Center as certified by the Joint Commission, the Stroke Center at Avera McKennan is nationally recognized for excellence. Find out more online at Avera.org/stroke. And remember: When Stroke Strikes, BE FAST. Call 911 if you suspect you or someone near you may be having a stroke.