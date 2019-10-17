KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

Avera Health laying out the facts for breast cancer awareness month

Breast cancer is one of the most common kinds of cancer in women. About 1 in 8 women born today in the United States will get breast cancer at some point in their lives. And it’s not just women because men can get breast cancer, too. The good news is that most men and women can survive breast cancer if it’s found and treated early. Avera Health explains the importance for breast self-exams and mammograms for early detection.

Avera’s Breast Center has the latest technology to provide you with the most personalized and highest quality of care, backed by an experienced care team. If you are a woman over 40 and need to schedule your mammogram, you can reach them by calling 888-422-14-10 or schedule an appointment online at avera.org/breast.

