Each year, Giving Tuesday falls on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and is a global generosity movement dedicated to philanthropy.



It serves as a powerful reminder of the true spirit of the holiday season – one of compassion, empathy, and giving back to those in need. And this year, Giving Tuesday takes place today.



Dzenan Berberovic is the Chief Philanthropy Officer with the Avera Foundation and Dr. Taylor Hansen is a Neonatologist with Avera Health.



They joined us to tell us more about the need and how your gift can help babies and families all across KELOLAND live happier, healthier lives.

Your Giving Tuesday gift to the Avera Foundation could make all the difference for someone you care about. By donating, you support lifesaving services that hospital revenue alone cannot provide.



Give back to a health care community that’s helped you so it can do the same for your children, grandchildren, neighbors and friends. The Avera Foundation is located at 3900 West Avera Drive in Sioux Falls and can be reached by phone at 605-322-8900.

You can also donate by simply going online to avera.org/GivingTuesday.