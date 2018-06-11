Avera Health Give It A Shot!

Vaccines keep us all alive and healthy by protecting us against diseases such as the flu, chicken pox and measles. Yet as Dr. Chad Thury from Avera Health can tell us, some people don’t get vaccinated. It may simply be because they don’t know a vaccine is recommended, or they don’t know enough about the risks they could be putting others in because they have chosen not to be immunized.



