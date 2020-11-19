Avera Health explains the keys to a healthy bladder

You use your bladder several times each day, but do you know what you should do to keep it healthy? Chances are, you don’t. Dr. Matthew Barker, with Avera Health helps us understand how to maintain a healthy bladder.
Incontinence could be a sign of something larger than an annoyance. One in three American women require the help of a urogynecologist, so don’t be embarrassed to talk to your doctor about your options for treatment. You can reach Avera Medical Group Urogynecology by calling 605-540-1674. You can also find out more about their treatment options at averaurogyn.org.
