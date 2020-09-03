Avera Health explains the importance keeping your kids’ vaccinations up-to-date during the pandemic

If you’re like most parents, you’ve been avoiding the doctor’s office for anything but the most essential medical care during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s easy to understand your concern, but doctors say it’s also critically important that your child receives their vaccines on schedule in order to protect them against serious childhood diseases. As a pediatrician with Avera Health, Dr. Kara Bruning helps us answer some common questions about childhood vaccines and this year’s flu shot.

The recent COVID-19 pandemic has made many families fearful and uncertain about returning to their primary care physician or the hospital for care. Avera Health understands your concern and wants to assure you that we take your family’s health seriously. Avera has added many safety protocols to its facilities, including: masks for all staff and family members, Virtual visits, extensive cleaning of our facilities between patient visits, and separating patients confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 from those who do not.



