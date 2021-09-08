Avera Health explains COVID-19 vaccine boosters

Nearly 1-million Covid-19 vaccine third shots have already been administered in the U.S. since health officials approved it for people with weak immune systems. The CDC and FDA are still reviewing whether to administer a third vaccine to the general population.



All this talk can be confusing for those of us who aren’t medically-trained, so we asked Avera Health’s Dr. Mike Elliot to join us today to bring us up-to-date on what we need to know to keep ourselves and our families safe from COVID.



He’s also going to help us with some advice on how to best protect ourselves from the virus’ Delta variant which is responsible for the recent surges we’ve seen in cases and hospitalizations, especially among younger people.

You can find an Avera location or an Avera physician near you through their website avera.org.

If you need a Covid vaccine and are in the Sioux Falls area, you can go to either the Avera Medical Group Family Health Center on Marion Road or Avera Medical Group McGreevy Clinic on 7th Avenue. Anytime, Monday through Friday from 8 AM – 4:30 PM. No appointment is necessary.