No one wants to talk about it, much less prepare for the test that could result in an early diagnosis that could save your life. We’re talking about colorectal cancer and the dreaded colonoscopy. But did you know that 60% of colorectal cancer cases are preventable? Think about it – which is worse: Getting a colonoscopy or going through colorectal cancer treatment?

Dr. Adam Smith is a gastroenterologist with Avera Medical Group. He joined us to explain why the age you need to start having a colonoscopy has been lowered to the age of 45.

He also shares the signs that could clue you in to a serious health concern and walked us through what to expect during this imperative cancer screening.

We should warn you that this segment does show part of a colonoscopy , so if you don’t want to see it, just listen to it because it’s information you need to hear.

Dr. Adam Smith with Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living Set

