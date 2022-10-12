Do you know someone who has had, or is, battling breast cancer? In 2022, an estimated

87,500 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in the U.S., as well as 51,400 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer. One woman in eight will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. And as hard as it is to see these numbers, you should also know that there are 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the U.S. Those numbers are not new to our next guests from Avera Medical Group. Dr. Ally Higgins is an Avera Breast Oncologist and Dr. Tricia Merrigan is an Avera Breast Surgeon. They joined us today to tell us more about why getting an annual mammogram is so important for women, especially if you have what doctors refer to as dense breasts.

Mammogram Recommendations

3D and CESM Mammogram Images Comparison

