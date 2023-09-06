As any farmer or rancher can tell you, farm life can be demanding and stressful. The impacts of unpredictable weather, financial pressures due to fluctuating commodity prices, and simply getting enough help on the farm…only add to the stress of trying to make a living off the land.



Thankfully, there is a 24/7 resource where area farmers, ranchers and their families can turn to for support. KELOLAND Living’s Mitchell Olson was joined by Karl Oehlke, a certified physician assistant with Avera Behavioral Health.



Karl told us more about the Avera Farmer and Rural Health Hotline and how it can help ease the stress that often hits at this time of year.