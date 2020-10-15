Avera explains their comprehensive approach to breast cancer

While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is a global focus, breast cancer is still one of the leading health concerns for women. According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women worldwide with more than 2 million new cases diagnosed just last year. Dr. Tricia Merrigan is a breast surgeon with Avera Medical Groups Comprehensive Breast Care team. She explains what’s new in the screening and treatment of breast cancer.

Breast cancer is scary, but the best way to beat breast cancer is to catch it early. When was your last mammogram? Mammogram screenings are the best way to uncover breast abnormalities.