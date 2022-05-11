When you don’t know what to do or where to go during a mental health crisis, you are welcome to Behavioral Health Urgent Care, located in the Helmsley Behavioral Health Center at the Avera Behavioral Health Hospital in Sioux Falls. There you will find access to care 24/7 and a professional team of behavioral health providers, certified mental health counselors, nurses and technicians. Among them is Dr. Matt Stanley who is a psychiatrist and vice president of Avera Behavioral Health. He stopped by the studio to tell us more about the newly-expanded services at the Avera Behavioral Health Hospital and what you can expect if you or a loved one are struggling with a mental health crisis.

Avera Behavioral Health Urgent Care Details

Avera Behavioral Health Urgent Care is a front door for accessing behavioral health services in a crisis situation. They offer access to care 24/7, and Behavioral Health Urgent Care is staffed by advanced providers, counselors, nurses and behavioral health techs. If you don’t know what to do or where to go in a behavioral health crisis, go to the Urgent Care located in Sioux Falls at 4400 West 69th street, or call 1-800-691-4336.