Avera Behavioral Health: Local mother shares story after losing daughter to suicide

Our two guests today are Amber Reints, the Clinical Program Manager at Avera Behavioral Health. And Angela Drake, who lost her 17-year-old daughter, Brittany, to suicide five years ago. They are both here to discuss the movement to push for better mental health care by spreading hope and vital information to people affected by suicide.

