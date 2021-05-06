Autism: Being neuroatypical can be a benefit

People with autism, like everyone else, are adults for much longer than they are kids. That’s an easy fact to overlook when you search online for information about autism, because most articles and images focus on young children.

Joe Bartmann discovered that he was autistic just a year ago, after unknowingly living with autism for more than 40 years.

He tells us more about his experience and how he hopes that his openness in coming forward to talk about Autism in adults will help others understand and maybe even recognize it in themselves.

