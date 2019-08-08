August 8th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

Just eight short weeks ago, the Levitt at the Falls opened for it's first season of bringing all types of music to all kinds of people in Sioux Falls--for free. It was the culmination of more than 8 years of work behind the scenes and if you've been there this summer, I don't have to tell you that it was all worth it. Executive Director Nancy Halverson has been there for each and every one of the 27 concerts that have taken place to date, and she will be there when our next guest, Kory Van Sickle, takes the stage on Saturday for the last concert of the season. All told, this first season has brought big crowds, great music and plenty of fun for the entire family to Levitt at the Falls. And this final weekend of concerts is going to send out the season with all of that and much more.

If you're headed to the Levitt this week, you should know that the opening acts and lawn activities are scheduled to begin one hour before the main headliner before each event. There will also be food and beverages available, though you can bring your own picnic with you if you wish. Outside alcoholic drinks will not be allowed into the grounds but will be available for purchase on-site. Bring a chair, and or blanket with you and your pet is welcome as long as it's on a leash.