August 6th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

Do you remember what you wanted to be when you “grew up”? We may not be what we set out to accomplish when we were fifteen, but that is how old one local photographer was when he began his career behind the lens. Photographer Bill Pay in joining us in the studio along with Siouxland Libraries librarian Amber Fick. They’re here to tells us more about where you can get a glimpse at Bill’s work, and hear what inspired him to get started capturing thousands of memories.

If you’ve heard of the event “Legacy: A tasting Experience”, you probably know it’s an evening filled with delicious foods and great entertainment. This year, the event is back and bigger than ever. Only it has a new name. It’s called the “Taste of Goodness” and will be an evening that’s sure to satisfy your appetite for a great cause. Jan Feterl is with the Catholic Community Foundation for Eastern South Dakota and Amanda Stidd is the Development Director with the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House. They’re here to tempt our taste buds with this August event and tell you how you can get signed up to help.

There’s nothing more magical than a book being brought to life through the skills of a good presenter. As our next guests know, stories can be used for more than entertainment, they can also be used to help students learn. Paige Carda is with REACH Literacy and Ken Machisma is a storyteller. They are here to tell us about their bilingual storytime, and how it can benefit both Enhlish and non-English speakers.

There is no way to sugar-coat it: Life on South Dakota’s Indian Reservations is not easy. Tribes are in the midst of a youth suicide epidemic and some who do choose to survive are faced with a nearly impossible choice of life on their own, sometimes with little support from their family, or life in a family of gang members. KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke recently traveled to the Rosebud Indian Reservation to take a look at these troubling trends. She is joining us today with a preview of what she found and the stories she will be bringing us in two powerful Eye on KELOLAND reports which begin airing tonight.