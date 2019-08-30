Live Now
August 30th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

KELOLAND Living
Jen Nuncio is a naturalist at Good Earth State Park. She’s here to tell us about their efforts to educate the community about these pollinators, their conservation and how you can help the monarch butterfly population grow.

Miranda Ochocki is the founder of Beyond Social, a marketing agency that specializes in communications, social media, video and photography. She’s here to give us some tips on how you can start building your brand’s social media presence.

KELOLAND’s Don Jorgensen shares a preview for what you’ll see in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND Students in Training. That’s tonight at 10PM.

