August 2nd, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

The Speech Mom, Andrea Boerigter is here with some picnic pointers to keep in mind before taking your next meal outdoors.

Anne Mantz is one of the organizers of the McKennan Park Neighborhood Rummage Sale. She’s here to share tips on how to successfully organize a rummage sale and why joining in with your neighbors has benefits.

The McKennan Park Rummage sale continues today until 8 pm and then is open again tomorrow, August 3rd, from 8 am – 8 pm.

For more information go to www.mckennanparkrummage.com.