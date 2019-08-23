Live Now
August 23rd, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

Corey Vasquez is the owner of Coast 2 Coast Sports and Fitness. He’s here to get us ready for their third annual Coastin’ For Cancer functional run.

Madeleine Ellis is the Associate Director of Admission at Augustana University. She’s here to help you start some of these financial discussions with your student.

Jo Hausman is an motivational speaker and online business strategist who is passionate about helping women navigate both life and business decisions. She’s here to share tips on how to get started investing in real estate.

Emily Paulson is with Essential Healing Drops. She’s here to share some natural solutions for back to school season.

Sergeant Andrew Siebenborn is with the Sioux Falls Police Department. He’s here to share some ways you can help keep your kids safe traveling to and from school this school year.

