August 22nd on KELOLAND Living

Learn how to make a classic margarita and an old fashion from Brian White, Managing Partner at The Treasury while getting a peak at the inside of one of Downtown Sioux Falls’ newest hotspots!

Classic Margarita:

1/2 oz tequila

3/4 oz triple sec

3/4 oz fresh lime juice



Salt the rim of the glass by dipping half of the edge of the glass in lime juice and then salt. Add the tequila, triple sec and lime juice to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until nicely chilled. Pour over a strainer into a glass with fresh ice and garnish with a lime wedge.



Old Fashion

2 oz bourbon

1/2 oz simple syrup

Healthy dash of angostura bitters



Add bourbon, simple syrup and bitters to a cocktail glass. Add ice and stir to begin diluting the drink to mellow out the flavor. Run an orange peal around the rim and leave in the drink to garnish.



Lisa Soma from Organizing by Lisa shares tips to help us organize a homework space for our kids that may even get them excited about doing their homework.

Our associate producer Kayla Dorhout is here to tell us about some events you may want to add to your calendar this weekend in Weekend What’s Happening.