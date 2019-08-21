KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

You can watch KELOLAND Living online everyday Monday -Friday when we broadcast at 2pm CT.  Click the Watch Live button and don't miss an episode!

August 21st, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

Cassie Beech with the blog, “Made with Grace and Grit” shares how you can create your own coffee bar to get your day started off on the right foot.

Kelsie Thomas and Stephanie Peterson are with Dakota Rural Action, a group that advocates for local producers. They’ve got a recipe to share with us to take advantage of some of the great So-Dak grown options available.

Click here for the recipe.

Terrie Swanson with the Museum of Visual Materials is here to share how we can create a space where these Mythical beings can reside or at least hang their coats. And maybe even bring some luck to your home.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss