August 19th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

Storyteller, author, speaker, podcaster, and one of our favorite KELOLAND Living fill-in hosts Jeff Gould shares how he developed his business, “I Like That Story” and what he’s learned through decades of helping families cope with loss.

Executive Director Brienne Maner knows a thing or two about helping KELOLAND businesses take off. She’s here to share tips on starting a new business, and what resources are available to help you get started.

Jess Rooney is a dessert designer and happens to be the owner of Sub Zero Desserts here in Sioux Falls. She’s here to share how to do a buttercream transfer to bring a bit of creativity to your next birthday cake.

Debbi Jones and Allen Regimbal are both actors and producers. They’re here to share tips for nailing your auditions, and how to get connected with other actors and opportunities in KELOLAND.

Cami Jacobsen is with the Minnehaha Extension Master Gardeners. She brought examples of plants that she says not only need minimal light, but they are also easy to care for.