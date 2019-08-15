August 15th on KELOLAND Living

Check out what’s happening in KELOLAND this weekend!

Jessica Meyers, from Free Mom Hugs South Dakota, tells about the moms who are spreading love and encouragment to the L-G-B-T-Q-Plus community.

Joe Tlustos, with the Forestburg Melon Festival is here to share why we should head to Forestburg this Saturday, August 17th to get some Watermelon while teaching us to make a delicious watermelon smoothie.

Watermelon Smoothie Recipe:

-2 cups diced watermelon, chilled

-1/4 cup fruit-only strawberry preserves

-1 Tbsp honey

-1 Tbsp fresh squeezed lemon Juice

-1 1/2 cups strawberries, frozen

1/2 cup vanilla frozen yogurt

1. Combine watermelon, preserves, honey and lemon juice in blender/mixer/smoothy maker. Blend 30 seconds or until smooth

2. Add strawberries and frozen yogurt, blend on high until smooth

3. Serve immediately.

Yield: Four 1-cup servings.

The Sanford International Trophy joined us on the set today!