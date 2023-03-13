The challenge of meeting the demands of the present generation while preserving the rights of future generations to meet their own needs will be the focus of tomorrow night’s Boe Forum on Public Affairs which is sponsored by Augustana University and the Center for Western Studies.



And at the center of that discussion will be the night’s keynote speaker, Dr. Gro Harlem Brundtland, who is the former prime minister of Norway and the director-general of the World Health organization. She is often referred to as the “Mother of Sustainability”.



We were joined today by Kamryn Miller, who is the Education Assistant with the Center for Western Studies which hosts the Boe Forum; and by David O’Hara, who is the Director of Sustainability at Augustana University.



They joined us to tell us more about tomorrow night’s event and the impact the organization hopes Dr Brundtland’s talk will have on the Boe Forum audience.

2023 Boe Forum Details

Tickets are still available for tomorrow night’s Boe Forum which is sponsored by Augustana University and Augustana University. Simply go only to Augie.EDU/Brundltand to claim your free tickets. Seating is limited, so you’d better hurray. this should be an exciting discussion about sustainability development for the current and future generations.