At home workout tips to avoid gaining the ‘quarantine 15’

Jordan Wheeler is a personal trainer and coaches classes at Orangetheory Fitness, which is currently closed. He’s joining us today to share tips and ideas to help us get efficient workouts in during this time of social distancing.

Jordan created a couple options for viewers to try at home. To utilize his online services visit his website at jwheelerfitness.com.

Keloland Home Workouts, Tips, & Tricks

Beginner At-Home Circuit – split up the reps if you need and minimize your rest times to keep heart rate elevated.

Level 1 – 20 reps each Level 2 – 20-25 reps each 1 BW Squats Overhead Squats 2 Push-ups Push-up to Rotation 3 Single Leg V-ups (10 each, 20 total) V-ups 4 Inverted Rows Feet Elevated Inverted Rows 5 Step Ups Box Jumps or Tuck Jumps 6 Double Crunches Weighted Double Crunches 7 Lateral Lunges Speed Skater Lunges 8 Mountain Climbers (10 each, 20 total) Burpees

*Upon completion perform a 1 min plank hold, followed by 1-2 minutes of rest before starting next round. Repeat for 3-4 rounds for a killer 4-minute workout

Advanced Workout

1A Glute Bridges x15 (fill up a backpack & place across hips for weight 1B Froggers x8 1C Plank Jacks x15 12 minutes – 3+ rounds 2A Pike Push-ups x10 2B Weighted Hip Hinge Rows x12 2C Weighted T-raises x10 12 minutes – 3+ rounds 3A Squat to Overhead Press x10 3B Weighted Sit-ups w/ Rotation x12 (can place feet under couch) 3C Plank Palms to Elbows x14 (total) 12 minutes – 3+ rounds

*Rest as needed but look to get as many rounds possible

5 Intensity Techniques to Try

Increase Time-Under-Tension (negatives) Increase volume (add sets or reps) Shorten rest times Increase exercise difficulty Supersets, tri-sets

Get Creative Around the House

Feet Work/Cardio

Run outside/sprints

Draw a chalk ladder in the garage for agility drills

Walk/run stairs

Gym Equipment at Home