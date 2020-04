Since school isn't in session, neither are after school programs. Yet, that's not stopping one group in Sioux Falls from bringing exciting education programs to your child's computer screen. And if you have a young gamer at home, he or she has a chance to learn how to build their very own video game. Ashley Thompson recently had the chance to chat with Code Bootcamp School Instructor, Jen Jones, about how Code Bootcamp School can teach kids about technology through video games.

Learn more about Code Bootcamp School and their free sessions on their website.