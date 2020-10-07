Ashly Kay Creations keeps memories alive with sewing

There’s just something about a handcrafted item or gift that instantly tells you that someone put some extra love and care into the item–whether it’s mittens crafted from vintage wool, or memory bags designed to celebrate the sacrifices Moms make for their family. Those are the treasures you’ll find with Ashly Kay Creations. Seamstress and creator, Shirley Haubrick, along with her sister, Lynn Marcus, tell us more about how they got started and what you’ll find at their booth at the upcoming KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts show.

If you’ve got a question about any of the fantastic items from Ashly Kay Creations, you can call Shirley at 605-857- 1124.



You can also see more at the Ashly Kay Creations Booth at the KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts Show on Friday, October 16th from noon until 8 PM and Saturday, October 17th from 9 Until 4 at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall.