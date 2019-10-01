Ashley Thompson

Hometown:

While I wasn’t actually born in Sioux Falls, I have lived the majority of my life here so I definitely consider Sioux Falls my hometown.

Where did you go to college and what was your major?

I went to Concordia College in Moorhead, MN (Go Cobbers!) where I majored in French and minored in Political Science. I also studied a lot of Russian and History. I definitely thought I would live and work overseas after college but that all went out the window when I met my husband the summer after my Freshman year!

What is your favorite season and why?

Summer!!! I love the heat! I love to enjoy the South Dakota summers outside in the water with my kids.

What is something on your bucket list?

To be good at something….anything, athletic.

Where is somewhere you would like to travel and why?

Because I spent time living in France during college and still have a lot of friends there, I always put traveling back to France at the top of my travel list. I also really would like to visit the canals in Venice before they are underwater!

What is your favorite movie quote?

I honestly don’t have the attention span to sit through a movie so I don’t think I know a single movie quote!

Are you a cat or dog person?

Cat! Helen McKitten specifically!

What is your favorite thing about living in KELOLAND?

I love that KELOLAND is such a close-knit community. My husband and I moved home to be near our family but we gained an even bigger family of friends in doing so.

If you could interview any celebrity, who would it be and why?

As a child, if I couldn’t sleep or if something was going on in my life causing stress, I always found watching an episode of “I Love Lucy” to be a great distraction. When you add to it that she went on to become the first woman to run a major television studio, Lucille Ball takes the top spot as a celebrity I would love to interview.

As a child, what did you want to be when grew up?

What didn’t I want to be??? I was the kid with a new idea every time I turned around. One thing I never expected to be was a TV Host. Thankfully, I still managed to find my way into this career because I LOVE it!

What is one of the scariest thing to happen to you?

My water broke at 28 weeks with my third child. We had many scary moments of uncertainty. I am sure a lot of parents can identify with the terrifying feeling of not knowing if your child will survive. Thankfully I am happy to report that after 43 days of hospital bedrest and another 40 days in the NICU, we went home as a healthy family of 5. It’s two years later and I have my hands full with the toddler to end all toddlers.