Ashley teaches Brittany how to swaddle a baby and wear a moby wrap

CornerPost Creations is a collaboration between three women. Shela Gunnik is the artist behind the business and she's here to share a project and give us a sneak peek at what she'll be bringing to the booth at the KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show in just a few weeks.

You can also see more at the Cornerpost Creations booth at the KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts Show on Friday, October 16th from 12 - 8 PM and Saturday, October 17th from 9 AM until 4 PM at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall.