Ashley teaches Brittany how to swaddle a baby and wear a moby wrap

When you become a new parent the things you need to learn can sometimes feel more difficult than training for the Olympics. From changing diapers, to installing a car seat, swaddling baby, and when looking at baby carriers – learning to tie a moby wrap.
And while Brittany may not have any kids yet, or be planning them anytime soon, she still thought it would be fun to learn some new mommy basics. That’s why Ashley was kind enough to bring in a couple of babies, blankets, and a moby wrap – so, she can have a jump on the competition when it comes to the new baby Olympics.
