While KELOLAND Living’s Mitchell Olson was used to riding public transportation from his years of living on the east coast, many here in KELOLAND have never ridden the city bus.

Thankfully KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson knew just who to talk to, Chris Shiltz was a member of the Public Transit Advisory board for two terms and was a regular bus rider for a decade. He was gracious enough to show Mitchell and Ashley exactly what it takes to hop on and ride the bus and take it for a ride!

Starting Saturday, January 6, SAM On Demand riders will gain a new and improved app that provides an intuitive map and booking experience, real-time ride tracking, and smarter routing. Citizens should search “SAM Transit” in the App Store and Google Play and download it.

Further, SAM On Demand will expand its coverage zone to encompass the entire city of Sioux Falls and allow pre-booked rides up to seven days in advance. Service hours (Saturdays from 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.) and fares ($1.50 or less) will remain the same as before, and there will be added in-app payment options.