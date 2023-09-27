Last night, Mitchell Olson and Ashley Thompson attended opening night of Beetlejuice the Musical. They kicked off today’s show with a review!

Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.



Beetlejuice The Musical kicks of the Washington Pavilion’s 25th Broadway series. It’s the first of six shows coming to the stage of the great hall and the they are kicking things off with a week long of shows.