It’s the season of magic. From the smiling faces of kids young and old, the glittering lights, and who can forget Cringles and their merry band of elves? Magic is all around us this time of year.



But, if you’re looking for a way to impress your favorite relative or your least favorite relative, we’ve got just the ticket. Master Magician Travis Nye was back on set today! He stopped by to show us how we can put on a show for our nearest and dearest this Christmas to demonstrate the literal magic of the holiday season.