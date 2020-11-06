Ashley and Brittany pick out their favorite finds at the Sioux Falls Food Co-op

Many of us have so many responsibilities in life that we forget to take care of ourselves. This is particularly true for mothers, who have many caregiving responsibilities, but moms certainly don’t have a monopoly on letting life get in the way of self care.



And while it’s hard to prioritize when you have so many other items on your to-do list, self-care is an important aspect of stress management. That’s why Ashley and Brittany decided to checkout the sponsor of the latest Downtown Sioux Falls Gift Box promotion–The Sioux Falls Food Co-op.

A Pamper Package featuring natural and organic self care products from the SIoux Falls Food Co-op is only one of the prizes available in Downtown Sioux Falls’ Gift Box promotion. Only you can’t win if you don’t enter.



To do that, you’ll need a smartphone, the Downtown Sioux Falls Digital Passport App and a QR Reader on your phone. Simply find the Go Spots Locations and Visit each one. Find the Gift Box Posters at each Go Spot, scan the Tag and Click on the Information Found to be eligible for the current Gift Box.



DTSF’s Gift Box giveaway features six different prize packages to be given away between now and Small Business Saturday in November. We’re already on Gift Box number 5, so enter today.