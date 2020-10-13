Ashley and Brittany learn to trap shoot ahead of this weekend’s Pheasant Opener

Forget COVID-19, all it takes is a little good nesting habitat, a mild summer for raising chicks, and a strong harvest and you’ve got all the ingredients needed for a perfect pheasant season in South Dakota. And with the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish & Parks making changes to expand this year’s pheasant season, good pheasant hunting in South Dakota is only going to be great. Which is why Brittany and I recently headed out to the Crooks Gun Club to get in a little trap shooting to sharpen our sights in time for this year’s pheasant opener coming up on Saturday morning.
