Ashley and Brittany learn to skateboard (kind of)

Mention skateboarding and your first thought might be, “Hey, isn’t that a sport for the young?” And sure most skateboarders are younger, but Ashley and Brittany weren’t about to let that scare them away from trying it. In fact, it used to be that more than 70% of skateboarders were kids between the ages of 12 to 17 but now they make up less than half of all skateboarders. With that said, like Ashley and Brittany, you may have never stepped on a skateboard. Still they didn’t let that fact– or their nerves– stop us from giving it a try.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss!