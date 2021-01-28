Ashley and Brittany learn to skateboard (kind of)

Around the world, people have been calling for some type of change throughout history. From the French Revolution to The Fall of the Czars in Russia, even to the signing of the Declaration of Independence, and the call for the end of segregation in the 60s. How can you be sure that while you're calling for change, you are also being a good activist for your cause?

Carolyn Ly-Donovan joins us via zoom. She has a PhD in Sociology from Yale University. She talks to us about the path we can take to be an activist.