Ashley and Brittany hunt for Halloween costumes at Einstein’s

Once a fun and fright-filled holiday with the focus squarely on the kids, Halloween is now a full-blown adult festival. About one-third of adults donned Halloween costumes a decade ago; today nearly half dress up.

And you know that Ashley and Brittany are not about to miss out on a hot trend, so they wasted little time heading to Einstein’s Costume and Prop Rental in Mitchell to try out a few options before becoming the princesses they are today.

There are still plenty of costumes to choose from if you’ve got a Halloween get-together this weekend. Einstein’s in Mitchell is located at 317 N Main Street. They’re open until five tonight and from ten until five on Halloween. They not only rent costumes, you can buy costumes there, too.

