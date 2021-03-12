Beautiful movie houses are, unfortunately, a thing of the past. Yet, the idea of sitting amongst such history, where silent and black and white films have been played, is truly amazing.
Which is why Brittany and Ashley were so excited to have the opportunity to get a chance to experience a screening at the revitalized State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls. Built in 1926 and shut down in 1990, efforts to save “The Last Jewel in the crown of historic downtown Sioux Falls have taken off in the last ten years–and the result? Well, see for yourself.
Ashley and Brittany experience the Sioux Falls State Theatre
Beautiful movie houses are, unfortunately, a thing of the past. Yet, the idea of sitting amongst such history, where silent and black and white films have been played, is truly amazing.