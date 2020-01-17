Be a part of the KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show March 27-28, 2020 at the Best Western Plus Exhibit Hall & Annex!

We are taking applications for booths. Please review the qualifications below and download the application! Entry deadline is March 1st 2020.

All items must be made exclusively by the exhibitor(s). No mass-produced or imported work will be permitted. No buy/ resell!!

Applications will be judged on the quality and uniqueness.

Date of application

Advertising package requested

Availability in each category

All crafters & artisans must provide digital photograph of their items listed on their application. E-mail photos to Events@KELOLAND.com. Send your best images as these will be used in advertising.

We must protect the image of our KELOLAND Living brand. Communicating truthful messaging to our viewers of providing authentic & handcrafted items must stay true. Anyone who is caught in breach of the contract by selling items that are not handmade maybe asked to leave our show immediately with no questions asked. Fees will not be refunded! One example of buy resell: You may not purchase a basket, bottle, pacifier, & blanket tie a bow on it and call it a baby gift item. This is not a handcrafted item. You may purchase a basket, decorate the bottle, make the blanket, tie a bow on it and call this a baby gift. This is permissible

The first 50 accepted applicants will be eligible to win 1 free night stay at the Ramkota Inn and Suites in Sioux Falls. There will be no extra fee for tables 6’ X 2.5’, but there are only 300 tables available, so don’t delay in signing up! Bringing your own tables is permitted.

Download the KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show Application