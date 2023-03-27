When you look in the mirror, have you begun to see someone who looks more like your mom or dad than you? As we age, our vision isn’t the only thing that changes; you might also have noticed that the skin around your eyes has started to lose its elasticity.



Dr. Alison Tendler is an Ophthalmologist and owner of ART Vision and the ARTisan Skin and Laser Center in Sioux Falls, and she has some answers to that problem.



Whether you want to improve your appearance or are experiencing functional problems with your eyelids, eyelid surgery can rejuvenate the area surrounding your eyes. She joined us to tell us more about it.

ARTisan Skin and Laser Center is a tranquil medical spa located in Sioux Falls, SD. With a goal to renew, create, and maintain healthier skin on the face and around eyes, ARTisan Skin and Laser Center is an added service to the vision clinic offering patients outstanding skin treatments conveniently under one roof. You will find them at 2102 West 69th Street in Suite 204. You can call to schedule a consultation or go online to find out more about the many vision correction options they offer. Their website is artisanskinandlaser.com.