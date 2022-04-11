In 1978, Deb & Jeff Eisenhauer set out on a two month long road-trip, going where ever the road took them, until they ran out of money. They planned to start their family soon – and they wanted to go on one more adventure before the responsibilities of adulthood set in. Thankfully, they also documented their journey. Fast forward to more than 40 years later when Wes Eisenhauer found the box of Kodachrome slides in his parents’ attic. This glimpse into his parents’ lives through the lens of their own camera inspired Wes to curate and mint a 50 piece NFT project, that he aptly named, “The Last Time We Were Young”. I recently caught up with Wes and his mom, Deb, to learn more about this meaningful mother/son collaboration.
