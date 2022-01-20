The opioid epidemic is running rampant across the U.S., with a growing number of people facing the stigma that comes with addiction. Many of those who are suffering from addiction are left with few resources and very little hope. However, one KELOLAND non-profit is looking to change that.
We’re being joined by the founder of Emily’s Hope, KELOLAND News’-own Angela Kennecke.
Today, Angela has details on the organization’s upcoming art auction and how the money it raises will be used to help those struggling with addiction get the help they need.
Art auction brings hope to those suffering addiction
