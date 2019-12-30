1  of  40
Arete Wellness’ microcurrent therapy can change your approach to pain management

There is a new business in Sioux Falls that shares the goal of helping its customers feel better about themselves. Arete Wellness Studio focuses on helping patients deal with injured muscles by helping them heal faster and providing relief from pain. And at the same time, Emma Harm Ink focuses on giving clients a new outlook with microblading, cosmetic tattooing and microcurrent facials. Owners, Cory and Emma Harm are business partners in life, too. So, it seemed only natural that when they discovered the benefits of microcurrent therapy they wanted to share it with clients together.

If you’d like to try microcurrent therapy to ease pain or improve your skin’s tone, give them a call today at 402-369-3235. You can also make an appointment online at aretewellnessstudio.org.

Emma Harm Ink is located in the same location at 2571 Westlake Drive, Suite number 29. You can also schedule an appointment or consultation by calling 605-460-2191 or online at emmaharmink.com.

Special offer: This week only, book a new client appointment with Arete Wellness or Emma Harm Ink and you’ll save 10% by mentioning KELOLAND Living!

